Speech to Text for Friday Fast Cast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. let's start with waay 31's rodneya ross. this morning crews will resume their search for a missing kayaker in elk river. 39-year-old michael rynders went missing when his kayak capsized wednesday night. emergency crews spent all day thursday searching for man saying the rescue has now turned into a recovery. they are using cadaver dogs and sonar equipment to help search for rynders. waay 31 will be at elk river for the continued search today. one person is recovering at huntsville hospital after being involved in a motorcycle wreck in guntersville last night. the marshall county sheriff's office says the driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital. a waay 31 reporter saw the aftermath of the crash -- and said the motorcycle was cut in half! a woman in limestone county is recovering in huntsville hospital after a fireworks related injury. it happened off east limestone road. limestone county officials say a 42-year-old woman suffered an injury to her head. a morgan county sheriff's deputy is recovering this morning after being involved in a wreck. the crash happened near water tower road. officials say the deputy received minor injuries -- but the car took out a power pole causing the power outage. lightening hit a home in limestone county-- frying all the electronics. it happened last night along merlot drive as storms passed through. no one was injured. this morning two people are behind bars after a police standoff in athens. athens police say jarious miller and arthur thompson - were arrested in the incident. it started with a domestic violence call-- and ended when miller came outside the apartment with a gun-- picked up a baby and went back inside-- eventually surrendering. pyro workers for the dublin park fireworks show in madison say it took six weeks to plan the show-- and that includes coming up with a rain plan. the show included over two thousand shells-- and over a miles of wires just to pull it off. the show cost the city of madison just under 15- thousand