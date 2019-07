Speech to Text for Breaking News: Second California Earthquake

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

where the school will be built. breaking news just into the waay 31 newsroom-- the us geological survey says a second earthquake hit southern california this morning. this was a 5.4 magnitude quake-- and hit in the area as yesterday's 6.4 quake. no word on any damages or injures.