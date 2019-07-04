10 pm weather July 4th

Clear

Posted: Jul 4, 2019 10:47 PM
Updated: Jul 4, 2019 10:47 PM
Posted By: Stan Williams

they saved made a full recovery. chief meteorologist kate mckenna here with a look at the forecast. the remainder of the long holiday weekend will be seasonably hot and humid with the chance for mainly afternoon storms. friday, temperatures start in the lower 70s and high reach the lower 90s. overall, the chance of rain is 40%, reaching a peak through the afternoon and early evening. both saturday and sunday will be similar, although temperatures shouldn't warm much over 90 degrees sunday afternoon. into next week, showers and storms are more isolated monday and tuesday. temperatures rise, reaching the mid 90s for wednesday and thursday. in the immediate future, there's still no outlined risk for severe weather, but thanks, kate. we'll check back in with you later in the show.
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Florence
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 76°
Fayetteville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 73°
