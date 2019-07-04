Speech to Text for Behind the scenes look at fireworks show setup

was not hurt. new at ten. we're getting a behind the scenes look at how one of the biggest fireworks shows in the area kept all of the crowd-pleasing explosives dry while a severe thunderstorm moved through the area earlier tonight... waay 31's kody fisher is live in madison where the fireworks show at dublin park just ended... ... just under and hour ago hundreds of people were sprawled out just like this to watch the 15 minute fireworks show... it might never have happened if the pyrotechnics team didn't plan ahead for the weather... nats: the pyro shows company has been putting on elaborate, explosive shows for 50 years... michael ford is running this show at dublin park in madison... michael ford/pyro shows "its definitely nerve-wracking. you prepare for weeks. you get here to the show day, you set up all day long and then that last five minutes your stomach starts rolling." what makes it so nerve-wracking are the unknowns... one of the biggest ones is the weather... but they plan ahead for that... michael ford/pyro shows "once we have everything loaded everything is watertight and it could sit there for a week if we wanted it to." it takes six weeks to plan a show of this size... nats: over two thousand shells... nats: over a mile of wires... nats: all of it is heavily regulated by the bureau of alcohol... tobacco... firearms... and explosives... once the crew makes sure everything is safe... they still have to plan a well thought out show... michael ford/pyro shows "you have to script your show to the music." nats: madison mayor paul finley told me the city paid just under 15 thousand dollars for this show... nats: with that kind of price tag... the pressure was on to make it perfect... but even if something does go wrong... michael ford/pyro shows "9 times out of 10 something will happen they'll be like, 'oh, that was a cool effect,' but really we're like, 'oh no, that wasn't supposed to happen." to get a sense of how strict the safety regulations are... take a look where i'm standing... the fireworks had to be all the way up that hill... the pyrotechnics team told me they only had to be 420 feet away from people... homes... and cars... but they played it safe... just in case... reporting live in madison... kody fisher... waay 31 news...