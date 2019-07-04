Speech to Text for Recovery Effort for Kayaker

new information,.. we're learning more about the search for a missing kayaker in limestone county. waay 31's scottie kay spoke with rescue crews about their day-long efforts to find the missing man. chad pate, alabama marine patrol "we saw a few things that raised our interest, so we put a few rivers in the water to check those out, and they turned out not to be anything." lieutenant chad pate with the alabama marine patrol says, unfortunately, they weren't successful in finding missing kayaker michael rynders on thursday. they used cadaver dogs and sonar equipment, but had several obstacles. chad pate, alabama marine patrol "logs, stuff like that that flow down and come into the elk river, which is notorious for being kind of a course around trees and stuff like that. it has the tendency to be a little more murky." however, rescue crews are hopeful they will be more successful in their recovery efforts on friday. chad pate, alabama marine patrol "we don't have a pinpointed area, but we have a general area, so it's a little bit broad right now. we're hoping to narrow it down over the next day or two, and rule some areas out." reporting in limestone county, sk, waay 31 news crews will be back out at six a-m. we will have a reporter there to bring you the latest on this search.