Speech to Text for Admission Standards

new tonight at 6... when the new cyber technology and engineering school in huntsville opens next year - it could have two sets of admission standards... future school president matt massey told waay 31 it's his vision to have minimum requirements - and preferred requirements... waay 31's kody fisher is finding out why massey would like to see the two standards... and what parents in huntsville would like to see included in them... meshanda fitcheard hagood has a five year old about to start kindergarten... the possibility of her child eventually going to this new cyber technology and engineering school excites her... meshanda fitcheard- hagood/parent "i think it's awesome." she does have concerns about the admission criteria... and she would like to see it include... meshanda fitcheard- hagood/parent "somewhat based on economic, where you are financially because its an opportunity you may not have." right now... there is not defined standards... current madison county schools superintendent... and future school president... matt massey says they could create a system similar to how employers hire someone... matt massey/madison county schools superintendent "when you're interviewing for any job you basically have minimum qualifications and then preferred qualifications. i think it will be a little bit of the same thing here with students." the preferred qualifications would help them pick the best candidates from counties and districts that have a lot of students trying to get in... a big component of deciding who will get in will be making sure those students succeed... and stay at the school... massey says on-campus housing will focus on making that happen... matt massey/madison county schools superintendent "it's really important to have a residential life aspect to this school where students enjoy it, they love it, parents feel good about it, there's a communication between parents and students where they feel like the kids are safe and protected and learning." meshanda tells me the new cyber technology and engineering school will impact some things she introduces her daughter to... in the hopes it fosters a love of technology and encourages her to try and get in... in the mean time... she'll keep a close eye on the school to see if she would even want her child to go... meshanda fitcheard- hagood/parent "i am eager to see the retention rate. the first 400 students i wonder what are the plans to follow for them as they matriculate. i would love to see that." right now... the city of huntsville is still finalizing the deal to buy the land in cummings research park where the school will be built... reporting in huntsville... kody fisher... waay 31 news... massey told waay 31 he anticipates the school having similar funding to the other two state-funded magnet schools. the alabama school of fine arts in birmingham received 8.3 million dollars last year... the alabama school of math and science in mobile