Speech to Text for Hometown Hero

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

at 98 years old... george mills' mind is sharp. he remembers his time in normady, france with clarity. he joined the military in may of 1942 serving in 109th infantry regiment 28th infantry division. 16:12:16:14 i was the communications sergeant for e company and that's the big radio that keeps in touch with the other companies and whatever you need with communications. mills told me in december of 1944...the situation took a terrifying turn for his company. george mills/ wwii veteran 16:17:55:02- the night of the 18th, right after dark they turned a bazooka loose on the north end of the house. i went back to see what it was and they turned another round in there and i got shrapnel on my eye and on my back 16:18:17:15- i thought i lost my eye because there was blood all in there and then they threw a flame thrower in there and set the house on fire. 16:18:25:28 - we took inventory and we had six rounds of ammunition. and there is no way you can fight two divisions with six rounds of ammunition so the company commander surrendered the company. mills became a prisoner of war. he told me each day he was only giving a rutabaga and sugar beet for food. he was starving and weak but held onto hope. george mills/ wwii veteran 16:22:54:00 - you are never going to want to die. you are going to fight that all, if you got in you, a spark at all in you. you are weak, you've lost all that weight but you've got to survive because you know there is going to be a good end to it. i had that much faith in americans that they were going to get to me. after 5 months of captivity a turn of events... 16:21:20:24 - they put us in a barn lot. there was about 900 of us when we started out and we were down to about 240 at that time. the next morning we heard what we thought was a tank coming. and when we got to where we could see it, it was a half track and there was a command car with it and when it got to where it could turn, there was that big american flag on it we knew we were in heaven then. mills has received several awards for this bravery... and honored with the purple heart. mills recently returned to normandy for the 75th anniversary of d-day. he says it wasn't the normandy he remembered...and that's a good thing. 16:24:45:18 - there is nothing but progress over there and it makes you feel good. it sure does. of the 4,414 allied troops who died on d-day, 2,501 were americans. mills told me many of his friends didn't make it home. now he spends his days volunteering, and visiting area schools to share his experience. and we thank george mills for his service. if you would like to nominate a hometown hero, go to our website waay tv. com, under the news tab. each month we feature a new hometown hero, and present him or her