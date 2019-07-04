07/04/19 Evening Weather

Clear
light years away the remainder of the long holiday weekend will be seasonably hot and humid with the chance for mainly afternoon storms. friday, temperatures start in the lower 70s and high reach the lower 90s. overall, the chance of rain is 40%, reaching a peak through the afternoon and early evening. both saturday and sunday will be similar, although temperatures shouldn't warm much over 90 degrees sunday afternoon. into next week, showers and storms are more isolated monday and tuesday. temperatures rise, reaching the mid 90s for wednesday and thursday. in the immediate future, there's still no outlined risk for severe weather, but any stronger storms will be capable of producing gusty wind, small hail, and frequent lightning.
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 95°
Florence
Clear
93° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 98°
Fayetteville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 78°
Decatur
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 93°
Scottsboro
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 87°
