Speech to Text for Huntsville running club raises money for Space Camp scholarship

know about inappropriate relationships. local athletes started the day off raising money for youth camps at the u-s space and rocket center. "team rocket tri club" held its seventh annual "tri for ole glory" race at the attraction. the athletes participated in a reverse triathlon. they started with a three mile run - then completed an eight mile mountain bike course - followed by a 200 meter swim. the group told us the space and rocket center is just one of their fundraising opportunities. we have multiple races at team rocket tri club for our community. and all the money, all the proceeds, go back into the community and we give about $50,000 a year as a club, as a whole back to the community for different fundraisers. the group says they raise between two and three thousand dollars to donate to a scholarship for space camp.