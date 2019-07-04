Speech to Text for Decatur hospital and college teaming up due to shortage of surgical nurses

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we're learning how a local hospital and college are teaming up due to the shortage of surgical nurses. in today's skilled to work, waay31's scottie kay shows us how students are receiving hands-on experience, encourage them to pursue careers as surgical nurses. rebecca shores, uah nursing student "i was unsure whenever i first started the class. i was interested in it because it sounded super cool." 22-year-old rebecca shores is in her third semester at the university of alabama in huntsville. she is getting a better idea of what she wants to do in the medical field now after she enrolled in programs like this surgical simulation at decatur-morgan hospital. rebecca shores, uah nursing student "surreal. i think that's the best word i can come up with for it. it's surreal. i just feel privileged to be able to go into the or and interact with patients and the nurses trust us in doing what we need to do." that includes charting, handling surgical instruments, and so much more. in this particular simulation, students get to see all aspects of a surgeryfrom pre-operative care to the actual operation to post- anesthesia care. it's something they'd never be able to learn in a classroom. donna guerra, nursing professor at uah "the goal here is to really promote surgery to our nursing students who don't have an opportunity to learn about this in our traditional curriculum. to really understand what it's like to be an operating room nurse and to work in the surgery setting." students spent a couple of weeks in the operating room, just watching. but now, they get to say they've actually helped a surgeon perform an appendectomy on a cadaver simulator. donna guerra, nursing professor at uah "the hope is that they will become operating room nurses, but even if they don't, there's so much that patient experiences and the or offers to them, as students, to take into their practice, no matter which area they go into." as for rebecca shores... rebecca shores, uah nursing student "now that i've been in it, i'm like, 'wow, this is super fun! this might be something i want to do!'" reporting in decatur, sk, waay 31 news this is the second year decatur-morgan hospital has teamed up with u-a-h nursing students for the surgical simulation. a maximum of six students are allowed to participate, so it's a highly competitive program to get into.