Teen shot when playing with stolen guns at Scottsboro home, police say

this afternoon we are learning more about a teenager shot with a stolen gun! scottsboro police say jason isbel may face additional charges if the victim doesn't make it.. right now he is charged as an adult for assault. waay 31's ashley carter is live in jackson county to tell us more about the case i talked to neighbors today to get their reaction about the case...they told me they were shocked and didn't even know the teenagers that broke into their cars...they're hoping the victim will be ok but are also frustrated about their stolen guns. danny mcneal, gun was stolen: "i'm still kinda not sure...not sure how i feel." danny mcneal has lived in scottsboro for nearlt 2 years...he says he woke up wednesday morning and noticed his car had been broken into...and his gun had been stolen. danny mcneal gun was stolen:" it feels like somebody broke into your house when they break into your car." he said it wasn't until wednesday evening he learned his gun was a part of an investigation...an d it'll be weeks before he knows if his gun was the one that shot the teenager danny mcneal: "hope it's not the one that was involved." but if it is...mcneal could go years before getting his gun back. he says even though it was his favorite...he has bigger concerns danny mcneal:"i'm hoping something positive will come out of it. i hope the guys ok but it is kind of frustrating when you get broken into." scottsboro police l said the victim is still in critical condition...and won't be charged with anything. if the victim does not make it...isbell charges will be upgraded. in jackson county...ashley carter...waay 31 news