Speech to Text for Hatton High School grad dies from injuries after Lawrence County wreck

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new information... the hutton high school grad who was hurt in a car crash in lawrence county has died. kagen sutton was critically injured when his suv in ran off the road and flipped over. waay 31 spoke to his family on tuesday. they were hopeful for a full recovery after he started breathing on his own when they took him off the ventilator. they told us keagen was the oldest