Speech to Text for Search for missing Limestone County kayaker now a recovery effort

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new information at four, the search for a missing kayaker in limestone county is now a recovery effort. it all happened on the elk river close to sportsman park near athens. that's where rescue crews are still working to find michael rynders. thank you for joining us, i'm najahe sherman. and i'm dan shaffer. waay 31's scottie kay joins us live with how the recovery effort is going. clint pendley, live ins limestone county "we'll be spending our fourth of july out here. reporting live in limestone county, sk, waay 31 news