Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Bear caught in snack hunt at Morgan County home (Credit: Greg and Teresa Begemann)

Posted: Jul 4, 2019 10:50 AM
Updated: Jul 4, 2019 10:50 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 91°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 97°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 90°
Decatur
Few Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 93°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 95°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events