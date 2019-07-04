Speech to Text for Jackson county teen shot while playing with guns

new details this morning on a shooting that left one teen in the hospital in stable but critical condition. we first brought this story to you as breaking news at 10 -- and we're now getting our first look at the teen charged in the shooting. this is jacob taylor isbell. scottsboro police say he and several other teens were playing with stolen guns when one of the guns discharged shooting a 17- year-old victim in the face. waay 31's rodneya ross is live now with the charges isbell faces and other details in the case. good morning greg and will...right now we know jacob isbell is being charged as an adult with first-degree assault -- but the scottsboro police department says more arrests and charges could be coming. the shooting happened wednesday night at a home in the 19-thousand block of alabama 35. that's where scottsboro police say several teens were playing with stolen handguns when one of those guns discharged -- shooting a 17-year-old in the face. the teen was taken to highlands medical center by the other teens. 16-year-old jacob isbell was arrested and charged with the shooting. he's being held at the jackson county jail with a 15-thousand dollar bond. recently scottsboro police have received several reports of cars broken into and items stolen in the same area where the shooting happened. they told us the handguns the teens were playing with have been linked to those break- ins. we also know a second minor was arrested and charged with first-degree theft. scottsboro police tell us they are expecting to file more charges -- if they do we'll be sure to update you both here and online. reporting live in hsv, rr, waay