Speech to Text for Limestone missing Kayaker

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

cost of fireworks lost. new details this morning-- we are learning more about the search for a kayak-er who went missing on elk river last night. the limestone county sheriff's office says a man in his thirties disappeared near sportsman park. now a search effort is underway. waay 31's casey albritton is live with details on the investigation. casey? greg... and after a long night of looking for the kayaker, crews here at the athens limestone rescue squad building are expected to continue the search this morning... and right now we don't know what exactly happened to the kayaker on elk river... but here is what we do know. limestone county sheriff's office say a man was out kayaking with his girlfriend... when his kayak capsized. the girlfriend says she heard him yell... then she turned around and he was gone. she told the sheriff's office the kayak was still there but he wasn't anymore. officials say they received a call about the incident around eight last night... the owens volunteer fire department, limestone county rescue squad and alabama law enforcement agency's marine patrol troopers were then dispatched to the scene. the search continued until eleven last night. the alabama law enforcement agency says crews are scheduled to continue the search effort at seven this morning... and the investigation is ongoing. live in limestone county, casey albritton, waay 31 news.