Thursday Fast Cast

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. let's start with waay 31's casey albritton. this morning search crews are headed back out to elk river after a kayaker went missing last night. limestone county sheriffs office says the kayaker was out on the river with his girlfriend. the girlfriend said she heard a yell and then looked behind her and saw he was gone. the search stopped around 11 last night and is scheduled to resume at 7 this morning. an amber alert is canceled this morning. law enforcement agencies across the state were searching for 2 year old catalinarimpsey. she's been found safe. officials say she was taken by her father in calhoun county-- and was believed to be in extreme danger. scottsboro police say jacob isbell was shot while playing with stolen guns! it happened at a home on alabama 35. investigators say one of the guns discharged and a 17-year-old male was shot. he was flown to erlanger hospital -- and was last listed in critical but stable condition. an appeals court upholds a freeze on pentagon money to build a border wall with mexico. the administration had wanted to use money from a counter-drug program to build sections of the wall. construction remains on hold. lawmakers are voicing concerns over the cost of president trump's 4th of july celebration involving tanks, jet, and fireworks. the president nor the pentagon have released a total-- however-- abc news reports the national parks service is diverting 2.5 million dollars from improvement projects to fund the event. a new splash pad in gurley opens today. there are two different sections. one is for small kids and one for big kids. the splash pad is free. several fireworks shows will happen across the tennessee valley today for the 4th of july. this includes a show at the space and rocket center at nine, a celebration at point mallard park in decatur also at nine, fireworks starting off at eight 30 at athens stadium, and shows in sand mountain and the shoals at nine. in sand mountain they'll happen at civitan park over lake guntersville and at macfarlnd park in the shoals.