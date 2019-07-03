Speech to Text for Dixie Youth softball team competing in World Series

this weekend for more summer leage action. check out these champs! . brooks dixie youth 6 under from killen are heading to the world series in eufala this month. . they were district champs and they played in the dixie youth state tournament in montgomery. the super stars went 4-0 bringing home the state title they won it with a walkoff in the park grand slam hit by kaleigh shedd :big congratulation s to this team!! bring home that trophy back to north alabama! ad-lib sports cross talk