Speech to Text for Governors Dr. Paving Errors Causing Project Delays

new at six... we learned the subcontractor doing construction along governors drive will have to pay for the mistakes it made repaving. today we learned, they did re-stripe the lanes temporarily. even though the turn lanes are still too narrow in most places. construction workers also plan on using and plan on laying down a plastic that's easy to mold. waay 31's ashley carter is live along governors drive where drivers are frustrated the fixes are not finished. this road is one of the busiest in huntsville and is even more crowded because of the closure on cecil ashburn. drivers want to know why it's more than bumper to bumper traffic. parts of it are too narrow to use. and workers keep missing deadlines to have it fixed. mike dupree, lives in huntsville "i just try to stay off the road as much as i can" mike dupree travels along governors drive to get to his doctors appointments at least 3 times a week. mike dupree,lives in huntsville "it's just bumper to bumper. i mean it's 'if you don't let me in i'm going to get in' it's kind of like driving on the interstate" dupree told me he's seen huntsville police keep their promise of stepping up patrols but doesn't believe enough is being done to keep drivers safe. mike dupree, lives in huntsville "where's a cop at when you need one. where's the police when you need one cause it's people running you off the road." other drivers i talked to didn't want to be on camera but told me the road is scary to drive on...especially if you have a smaller car. they said it's almost impossible to notice the restriping that was done on monday. right now, the state won't give any concrete timeline on when construction will be done. the department of transportation will only say it will finish next month. live in huntsville...ashl ey carter...waay 31news