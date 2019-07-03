Speech to Text for Wife Of Motorcyclist Killed In Crash Warns Drivers To Be Safe

new at six... the wife of a limestone county biker who lost his life in an accident this past weekend is now begging people to drive safely this holiday weekend. waay 31's scottie kay joins us live to show us why it's so important that drivers are careful while traveling. scottie? more people are expected to be on the road this fourth of july than ever before. i spoke with a woman who just lost her husband in a crash, and doesn't want to see another family go through what she's going through. sandy powers-watkins, wife of crash victim "he never met a stranger. he was always nice and kind to people. he was a happy person. he liked to do a lot of things and he liked his motorcycle." sandy powers-watkins is going to have to spend the fourth of july without her husband, jerry watkins for the first time in 27 years. sandy powers-watkins, wife of crash victim "we had a lot of fireworks with the kids and the grandkids. it was one of our major holidays that we celebrated a lot together." jerry watkins was one of three people who died in limestone county wrecks last weekend. according to the coroner's office, watkins was riding his motorcycle on salem minor hill road in lester when he lost control in a curve, hit some gravel, and then a fence. with more people expected on the road this coming weekend, sandy says it's a reminder to stay safe. sandy powers-watkins, wife of crash victim "i wouldn't want anyone else to have to go through it. so everybody be careful and look around." her best advice? sandy powers-watkins, wife of crash victim "if you don't have to leave, don't. stay at home with your family." and while sandy says the fourth won't be the same without jerry, she's holding on to memories. sandy powers-watkins, wife of crash victim "it will he hard without him for sure. we had a really good one last year, so i'll have that to remember." sandy would like to thank the community for their outpouring of support during this time, and a special thank you to the bikers who are riding in jerry's memory. reporting in limestone county, sk, waay 31 news