Speech to Text for Pharmacists Order Hepatitis A Vaccines After Outbreak

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

charged in case an accident happens. new at 6 -- a local pharmacy is prepared to order hepatitis a vaccines, now that 3 cases were confirmed in madison county! waay31's steven dilsizian spoke with a health officials. he learned who is most at risk for this virus! guys i'm outside of madison health mart pharmacy on madison blvd where the pharmacist told me they don't have any vaccines right now, but that could soon change. take sot: emmanuel ukoha - lives in madison county "you see needles on the floor, don't pick it up, whenever i see a sharp object, try to avoid them" emmanuel ukoha lives in madison county. his brother is a doctor and pushes these same messages to him now that there is a hepatitis a outbreak. take sot: emmanuel ukoha - lives in madison county "it's pretty alarming. hepatitis a is a virus that attacks the liver, usually transmitted from contaminated food, water, fecal matter, and blood. it can be deadly if left untreated. the initial outbreak in dekalb and jackson counties have spread. as of right now, the state health department confirmed 3 hepatitis a cases in madison county and another 8 in marshall county. the alabama department of public health is working to get vaccinations for people who are deemed at-risk. dr. jillian lann says those people are... take sot: dr. jillian lann - madison health mart pharmacy "drug abusers that use needles or share needles, men who have sex with men, and the homeless population" dr. lann tells me those traveling internationally to countries with contaminated water also are at-risk. she tells me hepatitis a is rare, but vaccinations are what can prevent the disease. it's a two-part shot, each taken 6 months apart. dr. lann said she will start ordering the vaccine immediately when they start getting requests from customers. take sot: dr. jillian lann - madison health mart pharmacy "i just foresee more cases in the future unless people really get proactive and get vaccinated" and ukoha is worried not just for his safety, but the entire communities. take sot: emmanuel ukoha - lives in madison county "i'm trying to make sure like i'm safe, i'm trying to make sure other people are safe, i'm pretty much very concerned when it comes to health!" the symptoms for hepatitis a are actually similar to those of the flu. fever, vomiting, and the chills are just some of the possible signs. in madison -- sd -- waay31