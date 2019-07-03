Speech to Text for Huntsville Police Officer's DUI Charges Dropped

new at 6... the case against a huntsville police officer charged with driving under the influence has been dismissed. today we learned - justin willis - was driving thirty miles over the speed limit on the interstate when a trooper stopped him. waay 31' sydney martin worked to learn why the officer's charges were dropped - and if he's back out on patrol. court records show the six charges against justin willis were dropped by the madison county district attorneys office after his february arrest. he was facing charges for driving under the influence along with 5 traffic violations which include driving without insurance and speeding. the traffic citation written by an alabama state trooper states willis refused a breathalyzer test. alabama law says if you don't take the test your license is confiscated. but court records show when willis was released from jail he was given a temporary license that would be good for up to 45 days. his attorney then filed an appeal in civil court stating willis not having a license would deprive him of a meaningful method to travel to his place of employment. in this case, his job with huntsville police. a judge granted his attorney's request to allow willis to keep a temporary license until a court hearing could be held on the matter. the hearing is scheduled for september, so willis' dui case was dismissed before it happened. however, the hearing is still scheduled about his license. the assistant district attorney on the case hasn't responded to our emails or calls about if willis has completed substance abuse counseling or if he entered a pretrial diversion program. syd, "police said willis is still working administrative duties. it's unclear if and when he will return to his full duties as a police officer. in huntsville sm waay 31 news." court records show willis agreed to pay court costs and fees. the state did reserve the right to reinstate the case