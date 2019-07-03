Speech to Text for Shelter Funding Crisis

juveniles. the alleged abuse happened years ago.. the colbert county animal shelter is in a budget crisis and might have to let some staff members go if they can't get more funding from the cities and colbert county. waay31's breken terry shows us what the options are for the shelter. the mayors of sheffield, muscle shoals, tuscumbia and colbert county commissioners met here at muscle shoals city hall with the director of the animal shelter for an emergency meeting to try and figure out the funding crisis. colbert county animal shelter director judy nichols says the cost of operating the shelter has gone up over the years. but the funding that comes from the county and cities hasn't increased and it's put them in a bind. nichols- we need the cities to raise their yearly appropriations. but nichols, the mayors, and the county commission are not on the same page. some cities feel like they are paying for a service where most of the calls come from the county and don't feel they should pay the same if they are not using the service as much. sanford- animal control is made up of 4 separate entities the three cities and the county and not everybody is on the same page. sheffield mayor ian sanford said to help, he plans on asking city council members to approve a one time appropriation to the shelter. but the long term plan discussed is to raise the electrical meter rate, which hasn't been raised in 12 years. it could bring in around 70,000 dollars each year for the shelter, but it wouldn't cost tax payers. sanford- the cities are paying it. we don't have any special tax on pet owners or citizens. the residential meters are what we use as a base for what we go by and we think that's a pretty fair way. if they don't get a steady stream of funding soon, the shelter will have to make cuts. nichols- not shutting down but possibly losing employees. that's a real possibility. any ideas discussed today on how to save the shelter will have to be approved by the individual city councils and commissioners. in muscle shoals bt waay31.