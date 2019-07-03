Speech to Text for Jimmy Spencer's Parole Officer Never Disciplined

today, the waay31 i-team obtained documents proving a parole officer in the middle of a triple murder case was never disciplined. the state even said he exceeds standards. brian robinson was the parole officer for this guy jimmy spencer. he duped spencer on his whereabouts for months. and when police in sardis arrested spencer on drug charges, robinson didn't do anything about it. spencer is now charged with killing three people. thank you for joing us, im najahe sherman. and im dan shaffer. waay31's breken terry started investigating this story almost a year ago. she was the first reporter to learn the state considers the parole system broken. breken, this document is the type of report behind the governor calling for new leadership. it definitely is. while lawmakers passed laws giving the governor more oversight of the parole board. the laws don't make it any easier to fire board members or change leadership. let me read some of brian robinson's 2018-19 performance evaluation for you. zero disciplinary marks. and a three out of four rating in every category. they include tracking risk/need assessments, supervising parolees and complying with rules. the only low grade he received was entering victim notification. but here are some of the facts we uncovered about how robinson did his job in the first half of 2018 as jimmy spencer's parole officer. brian robinson repeatedly did not follow protocol. spencer's arrest in sardis should've been an automatic parole violation but instead his parole officer waited weeks before doing anything about it. when he did, spencer was already released from the etowah county jail because they legally couldn't keep him even though hew as a parolee. a few weeks later spencer killed a great grandmother, her seven year old grandson, and an elderly woman across the street. but the state's parole board said he exceeds standards. the board told us it did an internal review of the spencer case and maintains no mistakes were made. last week i asked for that report, they refused to release it. you can decide for yourself if this parole officer actually exceeds standards or if lawmakers should go back to the drawing board. in florence, bt, waay 31 news.