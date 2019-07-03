Speech to Text for Former pastor charged with sexual abuse

new details in the case of a lauderdale county pastor charged with sexual abuse. we now know he's not allowed to leave the county and must wear a g-p-s tracker if he posts bond. john martin was pastor at lighthouse baptist church in florence. he resigned last week after telling his church he sexually abused a teenage boy. waay 31's i-team uncovered documents detailing the allegations made against martin. waay 31's rodneya ross is live now in florence with a look into those documents. good morning greg and alyssa...in addition to martin not being allowed to leave the county -- he's not allowed to have any contact with his victims or any contact with minor children -- that's according to court documents uncovered by waay 31. we do want to warn you -- some of the details of these documents that you are about to hear are disturbing. vo according to the documents -- a teenage boy who attended martin's church says the pastor started sexually abusing him when he was 12 or 13 years old. in the documents -- there are four different occasions where the teen said martin touched his private parts and then made the teen touch his. the documents show two of the incidents happened while on a camping trip at the martin family home celebrating his son's birthday. it was there the teen said martin came into his tent while everyone else was sleep and touched him. and on another occasion the victim said they were on an overnight trip in another state when martin touched him in a van. at last check -- john martin was still in the lauderdale county jail. the lauderdale county district attorney's office is asking anyone who has children that may have come in contact with martin to contact them because there could be other victims. reporting live in florence, rr, waay 31 news.