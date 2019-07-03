Speech to Text for Boating Season Dangers Ahead Of July 4th Weekend

this boating season has shaped up to be especially dangerous for north alabama. there have been at least five water related deaths in the last two months. as more people head out on the water for the fourth of july, water rescue squads are gearing up. waay31s sierra phillips went out on the water with the guntersville rescue squad. she learned what they're doing to keep boaters safe. hamilton- "with people driving seados and everything its hard to sit there and ride and waves and try to catch something, you know." kody hamilton says he plans to avoid fishing on guntersville lake if traffic gets too heavy this independence day. me- "people get wild on the fourth?" hamiton- "yes, from what i've seen yes." that's why thursday morning the guntersville rescue squad will set up around the firework launch to make sure people don't get too close. they'll also be on the ready if accidents happen with volunteers on standby. martin killion is the president of the volunteer guntersville rescue squad. killion- "you've got a big number of people who aren't experienced but out on the water and if you add alcohol to the mix it only impairs them further. " boaters are also drinking, they're out all day, and often times they're out without a life vest. killion- "life jackets float, you don't, so make sure you wear one." ll- "rescuers say they have three tips if you're headed out boating tomorrow---make sure you're phone is charged, make sure you have a designated driver if you're going to drink, and always wear a life vest. reporting in guntersville, sierra phillips,waay31 news."