Water Stolen From Fire Hydrants Poses Big Risk

new at five, water thieves have hit limestone county! thanks for joining us, i'm dan shaffer and i'm najahe sherman. according to officials with the limestone county water and sewer authority, people are stealing water from hydrants. waay 31's scottie kay joins us live from the water authority with how serious this issue has become. scottie? officials tell me, in the last two months, water has been stolen from hydrants at least once a week. it's something customers are shocked to hear. linda kyle, lives in limestone county "it's really pathetic that people go out and do stuff like that." that was linda kyle's reaction when she heard people are hooking up to hydrants in limestone county and taking water without permission. linda kyle, lives in limestone county "it's not right. people should not be out there doing it." officials with the limestone county water and sewer authority tell me it's become a problem in areas with growth and development. they say there are issues that could arise from tampering with hydrants, like possibly contaminating the water system. linda kyle, lives in limestone county "we have to drink that water. we have to feed our animals that water. we have to take baths in that water." and that's not all. if a hydrant is damaged, it may not function properly in times of emergencies, which scares a lot of people. anna turner, lives in limestone county "fires. if there's not enough water there, you can't put out the fire, and it could spread into a bigger fire. that's just not good." linda kyle, lives in limestone county "say there's a wreck right next to it and the car catches fire. maybe they could use that to put that fire out before somebody gets hurt really badly." officials tell me, so far, contractors and farmers have been caught by surveillance cameras taking water, and were billed for the water they stole. but they did not file criminal charges. customers say the crime is pointless. linda kyle, lives in limestone county "go into your house and get water out of the faucet if you need water. go to the store and buy some water. just quit getting it out of the hydrants. we need those." i reached out to morgan county and madison county water departments to see if they've faced similar issues. they told me they've had no recent reports of people stealing water from hydrants. reporting live in limestone county, sk, waay 31 news officials with the limestone county water and sewer authority ask that if you see someone taking water from a hydrant, call them immediately. those involved could be charged with theft