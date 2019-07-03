Speech to Text for 07/03/19 Evening Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

says no one has been harmed by the eruptions the fourth of july won't be vastly different from the past few days. the morning starts warm and muggy with temperatures in the lower 70s. with some sunshine, highs reach the lower 90s by the afternoon. in combination with humidity, it will feel like the lower triple digits again. all eyes are on the forecast for the evening, however. fireworks displays should mainly go off without a hitch in the sense that any afternoon storms will be fizzling with the loss of daytime heating. that makes for a mainly dry night between 9 and 10 pm. it's not to say that lingering showers or a storm is impossible, but most will be wrapping up after sunset. it should be noted there's no outlined risk for severe weather thursday, but with so many outdoor plans,