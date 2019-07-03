Speech to Text for Florence police investigating after man found shot, bleeding in the street

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

breaking news just into the waay 31 newsroom. moments ago florence police identified the man hurt in a shooting as devin starnes. right now he is in the i-c-u at vanderbilt hospital. the shooting happened on marengo street. the person of interest is a 69 year old man. thanks for joining us this afternoon. i'm najahe sherman. and i'm dan shaffer. waay 31's breken terry just stepped out of a news conference with police. breken what did you learn? it usually be a whole bunch of shooting on the back of where i