Speech to Text for Construction underway at new Gurley gym

controled substance. construction is underway at the new gurley gym. you're looking at video of bulldozing the old building that started yesterday. waay-31s alexis scott spoke to people who live nearby on why they're ready for a new rec center. now that demo is getting started, we've also learned the new facility will have an indoor walking trail. and many people i spoke with are excited about what's to come. gary palmer, lives near gurley gym "oh we were in shock. it was like it was there the day before and now it's not there," people who live near the gym told me they had no idea it was going to be torn down so a new one can be built. madison co commissioner craig hill said they will spend around 1 million on the new center and hope to create a place for both children and the elderly. gary palmer, lives near gurley gym "it'd be a good place for people in gurley to get familiar with each other," palmer told me the gym has been there for years and a new building will be a nice addition for the community. gary palmer, lives near gurley gym "a place that we can go and spend a day and meet people and socialize. the new gym is supposed to be completed in november. right now there are no clear design plans for the gym but it will have higher ceilings so people can play volleyball. gary palmer, lives near gurley gym "oh that's great because i'm ready to use it," the only concern some people have is with how close the construction site is to the gurley pool. i spoke with gurley councilman gary boyett and he told me the commission promised no damage would be done to the pool and construction would not disrupt activities. reporting in gurley, alexis scott waay-31 news councilman boyett told us crews have done a good job so far with keeping all the debris inside the taped off area. the contract to build the gym will be up for bid