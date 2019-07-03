Speech to Text for New storm shelter being installed in Meridianville

new at 4 - and just in time for summer storm season - workers are putting in a new storm shelter in meridianville. we started telling you months ago about the shelter - being built at the meridianville volunteer fire department on patterson lane - near u-s highway 2-31. waay 31's sydney martin talked with people in the area about the project that's nearly complete. andrew hard, lives near shelter, "when we didn't have ours we were just petrified if there was a tornado warning. what do you do? what do you do? there have been times we have driven to fayetteville trying to beat the storm." people who live in meridianville told me the new storm shelter will finally give them some place to go when a tornado hits. andrew hard told me he's lived in the area for years.. and recently broke down and bought his own shelter. andrew hard, lives near shelter, "i really wouldn't have spent almost 5000 dollars if i knew this one was coming up." the shelter being installed at the meridianville volunteer fire station will hold about 200 people... another man i talked with told me he lives about 2 minutes from the new shelter...and is proud after living his whole life here without one. william stewart, lives near shelter, "i'm proud to see this happening." william stewart told me he's tried to outrun storms in the past..but having a shelter is safer. william stewart, lives near shelter, "it definitely will save some lives." commissioner roger jones who's over the area told me the closest storm shelter for people in the neighborhood in the past was about 20 minutes away at the moores mill volunteer fire department. hard told me although he has a shelter of his own, he plans on checking out the new one right across the street from his home. andrew hard, lives near shelter, "if i'm in the front yard i can run to this one if i'm in the backyard i can run to my other." syd, "commissioner roger jones told me the storm shelter is still being installed, but it should be open for public use by the end of july. in madison county sm waay 31 news." a storm shelter is also being installed near the bobo section fire department in ardmore. both shelters were funded by the federal emergency management agency who gave about 230,000 dollars for the project.