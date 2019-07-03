Speech to Text for Illegal to have fireworks in Huntsville City Limits

many places in north alabama are planning fireworks shows! but it is illegal to sell, possess, or use fireworks in the city of huntsville. but some firework stores have a huntsville address. fireworks supermarket is one of them. the store is located off governors west near madison, but has a huntsville address. waay31's steven dilsizian went to the store and joins us live now with why the store can legally sell fireworks. guys i'm told the land this store sits on was never annexed into the city. so even though it has a huntsville address, they do not have to comply with city ordinances! take pkg: take sot: josiah walker - lives in madison "just simply confused... like... cause we have lived in huntsville and you have people down the street shooting off fireworks, like i don't know if we are allowed to do this or not" josiah walker moved from huntsville to madison, but is still unclear on where fireworks can legally be used. take sot: josiah walker - lives in madison "this address says huntsville but it's not really on huntsville land so you're allowed, its just confusing." he was walking into the fireworks supermarket store to prepare for july fourth. but the address is technically huntsville where selling fireworks is illegal. huntsville police tell me some firework businesses are actually located on land that never annexed into the city. michael strother is the manager of the store and says it's been in the same spot for years. take sot: michael strother - manager of fireworks supermarket "as far as i know it's been here about 20 years, i've only been here 4" he wants customers to know even though the postal address says huntsville, they can still legally buy fireworks there! take sot: michael strother - manager of fireworks supermarket "we are considered in the county, not technically in the city of huntsville" the police department tells me the store is not required to pay city sales tax and does not fall under the over site of the huntsville city council. police told me all firework stores are located in madison county, no matter what the address says. buyers like walker want to see the rules cleared up. take sot: josiah walker - lives in madison "people get in trouble, people get hurt when you don't know the actual rules to something, and you could end up in jail for just a misunderstandin g" live in hsv -- sd -- waay31 nws. huntsville police say you can contact them if you believe a business is selling fireworks within the city limits better to leave it to the professionals... if the weather stays clear tomorrow night - there are plenty of fireworks shows scheduled in the area! to find out where all the firework shows are in north alabama -- head over to our website waay tv dot com. click on the search bar and type in fireworks in north alabama. click on the story titled "where to watch fire works in north alabama."