Speech to Text for Florence pastor arrest

also open back up. waay31 is digging deeper into the background of a lauderdale county pastor who is charged with sexual abuse. and we're learning why officials tell us they're worried there may be more victims. this is john martin we know that he was the pastor at lighthouse baptist church in florence until he resigned last week -- confessing to the abuse and sayign he cheated on his wife with a man! now -- we also know now that he worked as a bus driver in the florence city schools. waay 31's rodneya ross is live in florence with a look into martin's former employment. greg...alyssa...waay 31 did some digging and learned john martin drove school buses for florence city schools....and that's where the victim said martin had inappropriate contact with him. according to court documents martin was the victims bus driver. the teen says while on the bus martin showed him nude pictures of himself with a towel draped over him. the victim also said martin would text him aksing if he had touched himself that day. waay 31 reached out to the school system to see how long martin worked as a bus driver but they didn't know because they contract drivers through another company. we djd learn the name of that company is first student. we reached out to them but they told us martin cleared background checks at that time and left the company in april 20-18. they also said they cannot comment further. reporting live in florence, rr, waay 31 news.