Speech to Text for Wednesday Fast Cast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. we begin with waay 31's casey albritton. the alabama department of transportation is suspending road work for the fourth of july weekend. the department says road work will not be done in construction zones and there will be no temporary road closures on alabama interstates. but work zone materials may still be visible and reduced speed limits still apply. it all begins today at noon and lasts until sunday at midnight. rodneya a former pastor is behind bars in lauderdale county. john martin was the pastor at lighthouse baptist church before resigning last week after confessing he sexually abused a now teenage boy. according to court documents the teen says martin touched his private parts while the boy was sleeping in a tent at martin's home and another incident happened on a bus while traveling out of town on an overnight trip. martin is not allowed to have any contact with his victim or any minors. the lauderdale county district attorneys office believes there may be more victims. greg... this morning a heavily- traveled intersection is open after contruction crews ruptured a gas line. it happened at whitesburg and drake yesterday afternoon. police shut down the intersection because of the leak. the leak is fixed and now any delays in the area are because of streetwork ... not the gas leak. this was huntsville's second gas leak in 2 days. iran could be enriching more uranium for its nuclear program. its president warned they will quote "take the next step" to on sunday. this week -- iran broke a uranium stockpile limitation set up by the 2015 nuclear deal. the country said it will increase its uranium closer to a weapons-grade level if europe doesn't offer a deal. an ardmore man is recovering this morning after authorities said he shot himself while he was chasing a snake! it happened in madison county on state line road. bobo volunteer fire chief ronald heard said the man's gun apparently went off when it fell out of his holster. deputies said he'll be ok. the syrian observatory for human rights reports that a mass grave was discovered in the syrian city of raqqa. the agency said the 200 bodies recovered are believed to be victims of isis. the grusome discovery comes about two and a half months after another mass grave was discovered containing 1700 people. alyssa? the battle over a potential citizenship question on the u-s census appears to be over... the battle over a potential citizenship question on the u-s census appears to be over... the u-s will print the 2020 census without the question. this comes after last week when the supreme court shot down the question from appearing on the questionairre. the navy seal charged with murder for killing a wounded isis fighter in iraq was acquitted. edward gallagher was found not guilty of all but one charge by a military jury. he could face time for posting photos