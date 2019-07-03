Speech to Text for Road work stops for holiday weekend

happening today-- the alabama department of transportation is putting a hold on road work for the independence day weekend. waay 31's casey albritton is live with what you can expect while driving this 4th of july holiday. casey? greg...alyssa... on a normal day, you might see workers here along i-565.... but the alabama department of transportation says starting today road work will not be done in construction zones. the department says there will be no temporary road closures on alabama interstates during the holiday weekend... but work zone materials near the road could still be seen in some areas... and reduced speed limits still apply. officials are also encouraging drivers to buckle up, designate a sober driver, and slow down while driving over the weekend. the department of transportation says speeding is the leading contributing factor in fatal crashes in alabama. even though workers will not be out on the road this weekend, officials are suggesting that drivers plan some extra time to get to their destination. the holiday road work suspension begins today at