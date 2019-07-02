Speech to Text for WCA growing as a team through fellowship

football season starts next month. westminster christian academy has been doing the work in the weight room and on the field, now the team is making spiritual gains each week at their coaches house. it's a night of food fellowship and devotion.. "even though you can snap chat, or text them whenever, just being face to face and talking to people, growing closer, it's very nice." "sometimes in the bible, especially paul, he talks about being a community with each other and fellowship." on mondays, westminster christian academy football coach louis leblanc invites the senior players over to his house for dinner and bible study.. "really not trying to make us better football players, really trying to make us better men." it's not required by the school. coach leblanc says he wants players to form real connections, outlasting their high school football careers. "it's just another opportunity to invest in them, as people. we are all about coaching the person first, player second." that's why joe demos says his kids go to w-c-a. "i lost my best friend in the world, and my teammate, last friday, and i promise you the thing i remember is things like this, not stuff on the field." senior clay doll says he feels closer to his teammates since coming to bible study. "ultimately it makes us a better team, all together, one through christ." coach leblanc shares lessons about loving your neighbor... and wants his seniors to lead by example.... "other people have shown us mercy when we've messed up, we should pass that along." which he says is especially important because the wildcat football players are idolized by kids, including his own son, bennett. "i want to be like them when i grow up, i want to be a linebacker." so when it comes to the game of life, coach leblanc's game plan is for each player to be the best version of themselves. "we try to equip them for that, and to get them to recognize quickly the impact they can have on the next generation."