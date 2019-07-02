Speech to Text for Huntsville police investigating cyclist's close call with car

man "should recover with no complications." new at ten. a cyclist in huntsville was inches away from dying when a car passed them too close... check out this video from the bike... you can see the car zip pass the biker... right now... huntsville police are investigating this incident... the city tells us they are taking steps to help make streets safer for cyclists... thanks for joining us tonight. i'm najahe sherman. and i'm dan shaffer. waay 31's kody fisher is live in huntsville... he's finding out how common it is for bikers to experience an incident like this... right now... if you hop on a bike and go for a ride... the cyclists i'm speaking with tell me there is a good chance you will experience a car passing too close... creating the possibility of getting hurt... nats: morgan andriulli has been biking for over twenty years... but he's never experienced anything like this before... nats: morgan andriulli/cyclist "i didn't hear him coming, i did hear a thing. i just felt a womp." andriulli is a mechanical engineer... he did the math... and belives the car was going roughly a hundred miles per hour... morgan andriulli/cyclist "had he hit me he would have sprayed me into limestone county. there would have been nothing left." huntsville police are investigating... and can't say for sure exactly how fast the car was going... but it was an unsafe pass... at an unsafe speed... it's difficult for them to charge the driver with anything... because they can't prove exactly who was driving... which is a common problem with cases like this... that's why they like the idea of cyclists recording their rides... and uploading it to an online portal for police to comb through and identify repeat offenders... if police had that... lt. michael johnson/huntsvil le police department "guess what we're going to do. we're going to go out to that roadway and catch this driver and use traffic code to stop them, get them sighted." the city of huntsville tells me they have thought about having an online portal... but right now they are focused on creating more bike lanes... nats: andriulli says if drivers are punished more... it will increase safety for bikers... morgan andriulli/cyclist "we're looking now to see a higher enforcement rate to get into peoples minds that they should drive more carefully on the streets. especially when cyclists are out there. we have every right to the road that they do." huntville police tell me bikes have the same rights as every other car... so if you see a bike riding in the middle of the lane... they aren't doing anything wrong... reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher... waay 31 news... the rocket city is taking steps to make streets safer for pedestrians and cyclists. last year -- the city received a "smart growth america" grant for the "safe street" project. huntsville was one of 3 cities awarded. in the program -- huntsville works with representatives from other cities to learn different ways to make roads safer for people who like to walk, bike, or who use motorized chairs to get around. the city has taken what they've learned and put it into action... city officials are looking at certain streets that would be good candidates for improvements to add more pedestrian-friendly components. one of the first pieces for their "complete streets" project was to create a bike- only lane on spragins street. future plans are in the works for oakwood avenue and the 5-points district. if you want to learn more about the "complete streets" project, we have more information on