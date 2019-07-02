Speech to Text for Friend Speaks After Inmate Found Dead

tonight-- friends of a man who killed himself in the madison county jail - are stunned. the coroner says daniel holland hanged himself over the weekend. friends of daniel holland told us he was in the jail for less than a week because his bond on a previous charge had been revoked...and the last time they talked with him he was in good spirits. amara hundley, friend, "he was happy, he was funny telling jokes. didn't seem out of character. i never would have thought this would have happened in a million years." tamara hundley told me she last time she saw her friend daniel holland, was the day before his arrest. tamara hundley, friend,"i talked to him a couple of days before and he hadn't called me. so i was like i wonder why daniel hasn't called me and then i got that news." hundley is still in shock learning her neighbor killed himself inside the jail. the madison county coroner told me holland was found unresponsive in his cell, and later died at huntsville hospital. jail records show he was booked on june 25th for bond revocation... and show a release date of june 30th..the day of his death. friends told me he the past two years had been tough for holland. tamara hundley, friend,"he lost his dad and he lost his brother in the last two years. he was really close to them." holland was currently facing charges of attempted murder...and while his friends told me they don't think he was guilty, they find peace in the fact he no longer has to deal with the legal system. tamara hundley, friend, "i'm glad you're finally free now. that's the only comfort i can get from this." now they just wish their friend would have shared with them that he was struggling. tamara hundley, friend,"he lived for his grandmother. she was his whole world. i just don't see why he would leave her behind like that." waay 31's sydney martin reporting... the jail said the inmate's death is still under investigation and no other