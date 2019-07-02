Speech to Text for Security Upgrades Coming To Protect Hemp Fields

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new at 6... a security upgrade for one local university that will start growing industrial hemp across acres of land. alabama a & m is one of five colleges in the state with an approved license to produce and research the plant. waay 31's steven dilsizian visited the hemp fields and learned the current protections in place won't cut it! take standup: right now these security cameras provide an entire view of the fields. but the college of agriculture is looking to do much more now that hemp is being grown! take sot: dr. ernst cebert - researcher at alabama a&m "just the name hemp and cannabis will attract people to come and see what's going on" dr. ernst cebert leads a research team for alabama a and m that is growing industrial hemp.... a crop they say needs to be protected. his team plans to study the fibers of the plant and discover different uses for it. 18 cameras give a 360 view of all the fields. take sot: dr. ernst cebert - researcher at alabama a&m "anyone who moves around the research station, we would see them, but the cameras are not directed specifically to the hemp fields" but those cameras-- were installed before the thought of growing hemp even existed. now, the college plans to ramp up security measures-- making sure no one takes what isn't theirs. take sot: dr. ernst cebert - researcher at alabama a&m "clear visual of all experimental hemp plots so we can recognize anyone for whatever reason they might be visiting the fields" im told the first estimate for a new security system would cost around 18 thousand dollars. and with the team growing at least 7 different varieties of hemp to see which does best in alabama-- protecting that potential cash crop for the state is the priority. take sot: dr. ernst cebert - researcher at alabama a&m "the camera system we are going to put in should pick up anyone who tries to climb over the fence" in hazel green -- sd -- waay31 news. right now the team does not know exactly when the new security system will be installed. they say it must be installed by the time the plants