Speech to Text for Hepatitis Outbreak Expands

death is still under investigation. new at six..the hepatitis-a outbreak has now spread to madison and marshall counties. we've reported for months about outbreaks in dekalb and jackson counties. waay 31's sydney martin learned what the department of public health recommends for you to stay safe. syd, "dr karen landers with the department of public health told me if there are 3 reported cases of hepatitis a in a county it's considered to have an outbreak... and now the two new counties on the list are following plans like the ones put in place in jackson and dekalb county." dr karen landers told me the department of public health creates a vaccine plan through onsite pharmacies at the health department along with offsite. there are 3 confirmed cases of hepatitis a in madison county and 8 confirmed in marshall county. right now- the state is working to coordinate vaccinations for people who are considered at- risk, and people who work with them. landers said those groups include the homeless, and hiv and drug treatment centers. the state is also working with jails to vaccinate those populations. health officials say hepatitis a is 100 percent preventable, but it can spread quickly among people who are not vaccinated.. landers shared with me over the phone that because the outbreak started in the northeast corner of the state it's not surprising it made it's way west and has now entered marshall and madison counties. in madison county sm waay 31 news. landers told us she wasn't aware what off-site pharmacies offer the vaccine in madison or marshall county - but encourages anyone in an at- risk group