Pastor Charged With Sex Abuse

the waay 31 i-team has uncovered disturbing new details about a florence pastor, accused of sex abuse. thank you for joining us tonight - i'm dan shaffer. and i'm najahe sherman. john martin is in the lauderdale county jail, charged with four counts of first degree sexual abuse. court documents outline horrific allegations a boy in his church made against martin, who has since resigned from lighthouse baptist church. waay31's breken terry joins us live with what the documents say, breken? according to these court documents, a now-teenage boy in john martin's church accuses him of sexual abuse that started when he was 12 or 13. the court documents outline four separate occasions that martin touched his private parts, and then made him do the same. two of the incidents happened during camping trips at the martin family home, to celebrate his son's birthday. the victim said when everyone had gone to sleep martin would get in his tent and touch him. on another occasion the victim said they were in a van on an overnight trip out of state when martin touched him again. waay31 also learned martin was a school bus driver for florence city schools. the school system wasn't sure for how long because they contract drivers through a company named first student. we have reached out to that company to see how long martin was a bus driver, but haven't heard back. the accuser claims he was on martin's school bus, when martin showed him nude photos of himself with a towel over his body. the victim also stated martin would text him on various occasions and asked him if he had touched himself that day. the victim said he was always scared to come forward and would freeze up when martin would touch him the lauderdale county district attorney's office tells waay 31, there could be other vicitms. it's asking parents to talk with their children if they came into contact with martin. it's also contacting other states where martin had previously been a pastor. live in florence