Speech to Text for New Ambulance Service In the city of Arab

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the city of arab has a new ambulance service and they're hoping this reduces response times. after the previous provider told the city it would be stopping services this month, arab city officials started working on an agreement with marshall medical center. waay-31s alexis scott spoke with the new pwhat people can expect. alexis? the biggest thing i've been hearing all day is there has been no disruption in services since samaritan ems stopped and marshall medical services started. the fire chief told me one thing that'll change is faster response times. darrel house, emergency management team "the only thing arab is ever going to notice is the different color uniform and a different color truck," darrel house has worked as a medic for marshall county for 10 years. he worked with the previous ambulance provider, samaritan ems and now works with marshall medical services. darrel house, marshall medical services "transition's just been as smooth as you can possibly imagine. we haven't missed any calls," house told me samaritan ems was arab's ambulance provider for about 6 years. city officials told me back in june the owner told them they'd stop services july 1st. but house is happy he can still serve his community as a familiar face along with some of his same crew members. darrel house, emergency management team you know where to go and you don't have to sit and look for addresses," the fire department and the city told the same services will be provided but you will notice response times might get a bit faster. this is because marshall health systems has more ambulances ready to go throughout the county. fire chief ricky phillips, arab fire department "health systems is a larger service. they've got a lot more employees and a lot more resources than samaritan had," at the end of the day, first responders told me their mission will not change... darrel house, emergency management team "we're here to help people and we're going to try to make a difference in what we can," ire chief ricky phillips told me he wants to let people know they can voice