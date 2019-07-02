Speech to Text for Teen Still In Critical Condition After Wreck

new at five! a lawrence county teen is celebrating his birthday in the hospital, after a crash left him critically injured. thank you for joining us, i'm dan shaffer. and i'm najahe sherman 18-year-old kagen sutton was involved in a crash last week in the mount hope community. waay 31's scottie kay is at huntsville hospital where she spoke to his family, about his long road to recovery. a family is clinging to their faith as one of their loved ones is still in the neurointensive care unit here at huntsville hospital. pkg: kinley hogan, aunt "just to see the vehicle, you wouldn't believe they would be here at all." kinley hogan says her nephew kagen sutton and his best friend were heading home from a camping trip thursday morning when they were involved in a terrible accident. she says kagen suffered some severe head injuries and was airlifted to huntsville hospital. kinley hogan, aunt "since thursday, i have prayed all day every day. we have so much faith. you have to believe in a miracle for it to happen. you have to know that everything is going to be okay and that god is going to be here." tuesday was kagen's birthday and sure enough, a miracle happened. kinley says he was taken off of a ventilator and is now breathing on his own. kinley hogan, aunt "you couldn't wipe the smile off of my face if you wanted to." kagen recently graduated from hatton high school where he was a cross country all-star. kinley hogan, aunt "i'm 25 years old and i've never accomplished anything like this 18-year-old has." kinley says her nephew is running his most difficult race right now, but she believes he'll win it. kinley hogan, aunt "he will make it to the finish line. he will make this to the finish line and he will be here. it may not be a year from now that he'll be running, but i promise you he will be running." and until then, she says kagen's family will be racing as well. kinley hogan, aunt "when they call us from upstairs and tell us he's awake, we are running." reporting in huntsville, sk, waay 31 news kagen is the oldest of thirteen children. waay 31 has reached out to state troopers to see what caused the wreck last thursday morning. we will let you know what they have to say