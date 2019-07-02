Speech to Text for New splash pad in New Hope set to open for Fourth of July

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

said what caused the fire. happening now ... the finishing touches are being put on a splash pad in new hope - that will open just in time for the fourth of july. waay-31s alexis scott got a sneak peak at the new attraction - that will be free to the public! the mayor told me everyone's been working hard to get the splash pad ready, and he hopes it will also attract more visitors to the area. the splash pad has features such as a slip resistant floor with self-cooling features. it has two different areas: one for toddlers and then the other side is for the bigger kids. if you want to cool off, the seating area has multiple fans when i asked why the city wanted a free amenity like this, the mayor told me they wanted to give kids something to do to stay out of trouble. and he believes it can bring more money to the area. mayor butch taylor, city of new hope "it might bring a little a economy into it, by shopping at some stores and things like that just anything but really and truly it's basically to help the kids," the splash pad will be open every day, but hours vary. on wednesdays, it will close at 3pm for maintenance. it's free to everyone, whether you live in new hope or not. the splash pad's grand opening will be thursday, the fourth of july reporting in new hope, alexis scott waay 31 news. mayor butch taylor told us the water is filtered and cleaned when it drains. there will be no standing water like at a pool ... and that will help cut down on bacteria in the water.