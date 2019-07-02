Speech to Text for Decatur City Council approves sale of alcohol at Point Mallard Park’s ice complex

we're hearing from point mallard visitors after the decatur city council approved the sale of alcohol at the park's ice complex. this comes one month after a shooting happened at point mallard. waay 31's scottie kay joins us live from the park with what folks think about the change. scottie? of all of the park's visitors i spoke with today, it was a pretty even split on those in favor of the alcohol sales and those against it. those in favor say they think it will bring more people and more money, those against it say this park is supposed to be family-friendly and is the wrong place for alcohol sales. ben estes, lives in decatur "typically, when games are over, the winning team buys the losing team a round of drinks, and you just sit around and talk and socialize." ben estes is part of the curling community that practices and competes at the point mallard ice complex. he's learned the ins and outs of the sportincluding its traditions. ben estes, lives in decatur "what they used to do, back when you played on ponds, is they would paint all the lines and sit their brooms down, and share a pint or whatever while they waited for the paint to dry." it's a tradition called "broom- stacking" and it's something estes and his teammates have never been able to do at the point mallard ice complex. but that could soon change. beer and wine will now be added to the menu at this concession stand after the decatur city council approved the sale of alcohol at the complex. estes believes the decision will bring more visitors to point mallard, meaning more money for the city, and more interest in sports played there like curling, hockey and figure skating. ben estes, lives in decatur "we think it's something that will bring in people, so they can sit, watch, and enjoy itthe same way you would at any other sporting event." but one parent, whose children visit point mallard often, is afraid the sell of alcohol could lead to more incidents like last month's shooting. anita cothren, lives in decatur "alcohol and a lot of people, it never mixes. tempers can flare up and rise, so it could be a bad thing." but with alcohol only allowed inside the ice complex, estes says he doesn't foresee any future problems. ben estes, lives in decatur "if anyone is opposed or curious about this, when we post our season for the fall, i'd love for them to just come out and watch one night and see what they think about it themselves." officials tell me alcohol is already sold at some private events here at point mallard and at the golf course. the alcohol sold at the ice complex will only be sold during adult sporting events, not children's events. reporting live in decatur,