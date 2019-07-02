Speech to Text for Rocket City Trash Pandas' owner talks to WAAY 31 after sudden death of MLB star

the owner of the rocket city trash pandas is talking to waay 31 ... after the sudden death of a major league baseball star. we're still waiting to hear how los angeles pitcher tyler skaggs died. the 27-year old was found dead in a texas hotel room yesterday. suicide, and foul play have been ruled out. the trash pandas are an affiliate of the angels, and team owner ralph nelson sat down with our waay31's steven dilsizian today. steven what did he say? najahe -- im told tyler skaggs spent two years in alabama, as a player for the mobile baybears. well that team is soon to become the rocket city trash pandas, and team owner ralph nelson tells me he's seen tragedies like this happen before. trash pandas owner ralph nelson tells me he's been with about 20 major league baseball organizations. to this day, he remembers the death a player, when he was with the arizona diamondbacks. take sot: ralph nelson - rocket city trash pandas team owner "actually i experienced it myself when one of our pitchers, ken robinson, was killed in spring training in 1998, and it always really just tears apart the team" now another tragedy pulls at the hearts of the nelson, the trash pandas, and the entire baseball world. 27-year old tyler skaggs, a pitcher for the los angeles angels was found dead on monday. the lefty and his teammates were getting ready to play against the texas rangers that night. the game was postponed. nelson said it was difficult hearing a player in their organization was gone. take sot: ralph nelson - rocket city trash pandas team owner "we're still members of the angels family and when this happens.... we all feel it." skaggs's death triggered plenty of tributes on social media. a post by the trash pandas was one of the many. nelson says it's still early, but he won't rule out doing something to remember the young pitcher. take sot: ralph nelson - rocket city trash pandas team owner "something like maybe dedicating part of the locker room or something to him, i haven't really thought of it." the rangers and angels are expected to play tonight. all proceeds from the rangers raffle tonight will go to the angels foundation. in madison -- sd -- waay31