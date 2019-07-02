Speech to Text for Huntsville community pool vandalized with homophobic slurs

this afternoon... neighbors are on the lookout for the person who vandalized a popular community pool. the club is on toney drive in southeast huntsville, near the randolph school. waay 31's ashley carter shows us what people found when they went to the pool this morning. parents arrived here today and saw cones and caution tape set up outside to block off the vandalism while they worked to clean it up. they told me something like this has never happened before...and now they just want answers cal shockley, works atgreenwyche club: "i don't know why anyone would have a reason to do this or why they did it." cal shockley walked into work tuesday to an unpleasant surprise... the community pool where he works had been vandalized inside and out cal shockley works at greenwyche club: "there was spray paint on the concrete outside and inside on our club house and inside the pump house on the pump, and there were also chairs in the water." the clubhouse manager didn't want to talk on camera, but sent me pictures of the graffiti. he told me this is a close knit community - they host special needs swim teams. melissa gimenez brings her children here regularly, and says they'll be on high alert until they find whoever's responsible. melissa gimenez, parent: "we come here to know that our kids are safe and that they're hanging around good nice people and there's not usually anything to worry about here." in addition to the swim club, the sidewalk and a sign across the street were also targeted melissa gimenez, parent: "at first you think oh it may just be one of those funny pranks that swim teams like to do on each other, but then when you see the language it seems way more beyond that." <ashley carter -look live huntsville police did come out today and said that the person would be charged with a felony. in huntsville...ashl ey carter...waay 31 news > the club's board of directors is offering a 1- thousand dollar reward to whoever finds the person responsible .