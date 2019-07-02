Speech to Text for Sheriff says skull found in Franklin County belongs to man who may have been dead for seven years

we have brand new details on a grisly discovery in franklin county. this afternoon the sheriff tells us a skull found last month belongs to a man ... who may have been dead for seven years. some hikers found the skull june 10th near horseshoe bend campground in hodges. thanks for joining us this afternoon. i'm dan shaffer. and i'm najahe sherman. waay31s breken terry shows us what else we've learned about the case. im here at horseshoe bend campground close to where this human skull was found. the franklin county sheriff tells me they don't know who the skull belongs to and it's unclear if this person is a victim of a homicide. welch- it's sad i hope it gives somebody closure. it's sad they couldn't figure it out and that there isn't someone looking for this person. chasity welch grew up at horseshoe bend campground and now manages the facility. she tells me she was hopeful investigators could match the skull to someone. oliver- at this point there are a lot of unanswered questions. franklin county sheriff shannon oliver said the skull found in hodges belongs to a man between the ages of 18 to 50. the state worked with a professor who is an expert in skeletal forensic analysis to make the determination. oliver- we personally don't have any missing person reports that match that criteria but the investigation will begin to try and find out more. and while it doesn't match any missing persons cases in franklin county, there's no telling where the investigation could take them. oliver- i'm sure there's other agencies that i'm sure this will assist because this could be a break on some of the things they need. sheriff oliver said even though the skull was found in a rural flood zone, investigators searched the area well, and have found other bones or anything connected with the skull. he's asking anyone in franklin county with a missing loved one to come forward. welch hopes the same. welch- i mean surely there is somebody who loves this person and misses this person. i was hoping when they found out it would give someone closure right away. it's sad that nobody has really reported them. in franklin co bt waay31. sheriff oliver said if you have a missing loved one - contact the agency where you filed the missing persons report. that agency can work with the state to help with a possible d-n-a match.