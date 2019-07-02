Speech to Text for LawCall: Workers Compensation

point we pull some of them out. so send your email questions any time. getting us started tonight michael timberlake is here from siniard, timberlake & league. good to see you. >> michael timberlake: great to be here. >> sharon doviet: we got an. mail question. we have one from jim. jim had written about workers' comp. my brother-in-law hurt himself on the job and filed for workers' comp benefits and shortly thereafter he was fired. can a company fire you for filing workers' comp? >> michael timberlake: that's ha good question. a lot of times it can be complex. there could be multiple things going on when somebody's got an injury and is trying to get back to work, and if their employer can't get them back to work, it can be a real problem. but the truth is, you cannot be fired, or it is not legal to fire someone solely because they file a worms claim under alabama. you get hurt onhe job, you report to your employer and the employer says, i'm going to fire you because you filed a workers' comp claim, or you don't need to file a workers' compensation claim, if you do, i'm going to fire you, then that is pretty compelling proof that your employer has done something that is illegal and then you can get damages for it. but a lot of times it's a little more complex than that. it's a little more drawn-out than that. some employers are smarter than that. they find a reason to get rid of you that could be legitimate but really is a pretext for firing you because you filed a workers' compensation claim. so a lot of cases are factual specific and you have to look at the circumstances. you know, did they lay off everybody at the plant including you after you filed a workers' compensation claim or were you the only one that got let go? did they fire you and then hire six people the next day and then say it was because of a work -- you know, they didn't need work? you know, that's also going to be a situation you're going to look at in terms of whether it's a pretext or not. the laws will benefit people that are fired solely because they have a workers' compensation claim, but it's not always the case where you can prove that it solely -- that was the sole reason.