Speech to Text for UAH interim president addresses hockey conference news

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the group has a total of 10 schools... no 7 of them, not including the chargers, are exploring a new conference. uah interim director of athletics, dr. cade smith, said in a statement "this news came without warning. the departing members have given their notice that they intend to leave the conference following the 2020-2021 season. we will always be grateful to the wcha for giving us a home in the conference. we fully understand the value of a competitive league, and we are hopeful that we will continue to be a part of the wcha moving forward. smith continued.. "while we are disappointed in this news, we look forward to the next phase and the possibilities that exist for the future of uah hockey." some of the big name hockey schools planning to leave include ferris state, michigan tech, minnesota state, and northern michigan.